Offaly's U21 team to face Dublin in Leinster Final has been announced

The Offaly U21 football team management of James Stewart, Declan Farrell, Pat Daly, and Padraig Murray have named the same starting fifteen as lined out against Laois in the semi-final for tomorrow evening's Leinster U21 football Final at O’Moore Park.

Captain Ruairi McNamee, fresh from a substitute appearance for the senior team in their win over Sligo at the weekend, continues at full-forward, while Jordan Hayes, goalscorer in the semi-final, lines out at midfield.

Barry Rohan continues in goal and the full-back line of Clint Horan, David Dempsey and Colm Doyle are tasked with keeping out the likes of Con O'Callaghan in the Dublin forward line.

Adam Mahon will be looking to back up that full-back line from half-back, but may also venture forward from his wide berth to support those inside, namely Ronan McEvoy, Ruairi McNamee and Shane Tierney in the inside forward line.

SEE ALSO: OPINION: A win over Dublin would define this new generation of Offaly footballers

Offaly go into the game as 15/2 outsiders, while their opponents are long odds-on at 1/10 to regain the Leinster title they have won in each of the last three seasons.

The team in full is:

1 Barry Rohan, Shannonbridge

2 Clint Horan, Clodiagh Gaels

3 David Dempsey, Ballycommon

4 Colm Doyle, Clara

5 Adam Mahon, Edenderry

6 Carl Stewart, Clara

7 P.J. Daly, Cappincur

8 James Lalor, Raheen

9 Jordan Hayes, Edenderry

10 Ciarán Farrell, Edenderry

11 Paddy Dunican, Shamrocks

12 Jack Walsh, Gracefield

13 Ronan McEvoy, Shannonbridge

14 Ruairi McNamee, Rhode (Capt)

15 Shane Tierney Daingean

The game throws in at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 29, at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.