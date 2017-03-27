Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (March 27)
Drumcullen Camogie
Social Membership
Social Membership is now due at a cost of €10 per person. You will receive texts on all games at every age and also about the upcoming events which will take place throughout the year. You will also be entered in to a club draw at the end of the year. You can give your €10 and your mobile number to any member of the Camogie committee. Social membership w inner 2017: Emer Ryan.
Results
U14 Championship: Kilcormac/Killoughey 10-3 Drumcullen 0-4.
