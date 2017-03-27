Derry Rovers crowned CCFL Division 1 champions

Edenderry based soccer club Derry Rovers AFC were crowned CCFL Division 1 champions on Saturday afternoon, March 25, after a top of the table play-off with Towerhill Rovers at Leah Victoria Tullamore.

Rovers finished the regular season level with Towerhill on 32 points after both teams recorded ten wins, two draws and four losses.

The play-off game continued as a close battle between these two well matched sides, but Derry Rovers took a first half lead on the half hour mark.

Towerhill responded to make it 1-1 and that is how it finished at the end of normal time.

In sunny conditions in Tullamore on Saturday, Derry Rovers managed to find that crucial winner in extra-time and held out to ensure they went home with the title.

The final score was 2-1 to the boys in green and white.

