Tullamore RFC announce unique TRYcycle event

Tullamore RFC is delighted to announce TRYcycle, an 80km or 100km cycle around the faithful county on the Sunday of the May Bank Holiday weekend, April 30. With a target of 300 cyclists, this will be the largest fundraising event in the club’s history. "It promises to be a great day and night as Irish legendary rock band Bagatelle will bring us well into the early hours," the club have said.

"We’re encouraging people of all fitness levels to get involved in the cycle - even those who don’t own a bike! The route has been designed to accommodate all levels of cyclists with regular refreshment stops and support units available to you en route. To ensure everybody can participate in the event, we have joined up with Tullamore Cycle Centre located in the Tanyard, Tullamore, and KC Motorcycles at Riverview Commercial Park, Tullamore. They both have a large range of second hand bikes and cycling equipment at competitive prices for all those who wish to participate in the event," they explained.

To register for TRYcycle, visit tullamorerugby.com and follow the instructions. "We have developed a number of ways to help spread the cost of the event including an option to pay in installments and a sponsorship card. Any money collected with the sponsorship card goes towards the cost of your participation in the cycle," the club stated.

To help those taking part, Tullamore Rugby Club have organised a weekly cycle session which departs from the club grounds every Sunday morning at 10am. "This is a great way to train for the cycle and meet other cyclists who will be participating in the event. You will be led by a team of experienced cyclists who will be on hand to advise you on how best to handle your bike to ensure that you get the most out of your cycle. If you don't have a bike organised yet, we have that sorted as well. Aura Leisure centre in Tullamore have come on board with us and are running a weekly spin class at 9pm every Monday night."

Registration for the event is €150 and for that fee, you will receive the following:

- Entry into the 80km or 100km cycle

- An exclusive Tullamore Rugby Club cycling jersey

- Entry into the club’s lotto for the rest of 2017

- A ticket to our post cycle BBQ

- A ticket to our post cycle party with legendary rock band Bagetelle and a DJ

- The ability to apply for Irish International tickets

- A goodie bag

Tickets for Bagatelle will also be available to purchase separately.

There are other ways to get involved even if you're not taking part. You can become a sponsor, and the club have said there are a range of sponsorship packages available including a €100 'sponsor a kilometre' option. If you can give a little more, they also have a number of opportunities to go on the cycling jersey which will be distributed to all 300 cyclists.

For more information contact Ray Quinn on 086-3880057 or Pauline Keating on 087-9047103.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

