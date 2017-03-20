Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (March 20)

Banagher College

Commiserations to both our Lusmagh and Drumcullen players who were defeated in the All-Ireland Junior B camogie final last weekend - Banagher College: 1-4 St Angelas Ursuline: 3-16.

Offaly Camogie

Congratulations to Fiona and Ann Marie on their win over Meath last weekend. Offaly 2-8 Meath 2-6.

Spring League

Our seniors will begin their spring league against St.Sinchill’s. Game was postponed last weekend due to the untimely passing of Rody Carroll. Details will be posted on our Facebook and texted to social members.

Social Membership

Social Membership is now due at a cost of €10 per person. You will receive texts on all games at every age and also about the upcoming events which will take place throughout the year. You will also be entered in to a club draw at the end of the year. You can give your €10 and your mobile number to any member of the Camogie committee. Social membership w inner 2017: Emer Ryan.

​Registration

Club registrations for Senior & Juvenile members is now overdue. 2017 Membership fees have changed and are as follows: Seniors €50,Under 10 to Under 18 €30, Under 8 €20, Under 6 €10.​ Please contact Susan Troy with 2017 registrations.

Sympathies

Drumcullen Camogie would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Rody Carroll, former chairperson and Margaret Flaherty, Tullamore. Sincerest condolences to both families on their loss. Ar deis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

