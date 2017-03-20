Wexford far too strong for Offaly U16s

The Offaly U16 camogie team fell short in Ferns, Wexford on Sunday afternoon, March 19, to a very strong Wexford side. A huge score line from the home side saw the yellow bellies rack up 4-14 in Round 2 of the Leinster U16 A championship.

Offaly did register 1-05 with scores coming from Emma Mulrooney, who hit 1-03, and Jane Lowry who notched 0-2. However, Wexford were just too strong in every area of the pitch for the Faithful girls and four green flags helped them ease past the challenge of Offaly.

Offaly will now be looking to bounce back from this 18-point defeat when they face Kilkenny at home on April 2.

Team: Ellen Regan, Emma Harding, Eileen Bracken, Michelle Carroll, Lauren Temple, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Eilish Gleeson, Jane Lowry, Sharon Shanahan, Michelle Mann, Orla Maher, Maria Guinan, Aine Doorley, Emma Mulrooney, Ellen Hayden.

Subs: Becky Flynn, Sinead Moore, Dearbhla Kelly, Laura Clancy, Rebecca McGarry, Sionnan Glynn, Elaine Troy, Kathy Dermody, Jane Cleary, Niamh Ryan, Brooke Whelehan, Becky Byrant, Caoimhe Dunne, Amy Byrne.

