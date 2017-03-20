Rhode GAA club notes (March 20)

Rhode GAA LIP SYNC

We are delighted to announce Rhode GAA LIP SYNC on Sunday 30th of April in the Tullamore Court Hotel. Doors open 7pm. Acts are currently being finalised and big performances on night are guaranteed along with top class MC Eugene from Rory Stories and some well known judges. This is a night not to be missed.

Ticket Sales

Tickets will be on sale from Wednesday, March 22, and can be purchased from Shaz Hair Salon Wednesday- Saturday 046 9737555 or you can contact Sharon on 087 1343677 tickets will also be on sale at our lotto draws which will be in Doyle's on the 27th of March from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

C.L.G. Rod - Bord Na Óg St. Patrick's Day Parade

On St. Patrick's Day Morning men, women and children marched proudly from Fr. Dowling Park to Killeen's car park in our first ever Parade led by the First Lady of Rhode Nuala Quinn our first Grand Marshal who was driven in style by Peter Kilmurray and out in front a lone Piper. From Rhode Warriors right up to our minor team, Senior footballers, All Ireland winners, Rhode Comhaltas, Rhode youth club, Fahy handball, Rhode Gun club, Rhode ladies football, local Businesses, vintage cars, vintage tractors, trucks. and many others who took part in the parade. A big thank you to all our local groups and organisations, businesses, volunteers, stewards, Colm Killeen and staff for refreshments after the parade Rhode comhaltas for the music and all who made this parade possible by taking part a special word of thanks to Stephen Darby his committee and volunteers who put this wonderful parade together. We all look forward to next year.

Rhode GAA Adult Teams Jersey Sponsor Launch- Presentation to John Glennon

We are delighted to announce the Launch of our New Rhode Jersey and Sponsors Eden Decor also on the night there will be a special presentation to John Glennon for his many years service on Saturday Night, March 25, at 9pm in Killeens Lounge. Music and refreshments on the night. We look forward to a great crowd in attendance.

U14 Feile League

Wednesday, March 22

Rhode V St.Rynaghs 7pm Rhode

Offaly Senior Footballers

Hard Luck to Offaly Senior Footballers who lost out to Tipperary on Sunday afternoon last on a score-line of 2-15 to 2-11. Offaly have two games left and still have a chance to avoid relegation. Rhode were represented with 6 of our players currently on the Offaly Panel: Ken Garry, Eoin Rigney, Brian Darby, Conor McNamee and Ruairi McNamee and Niall Darby.

Oaklands CC:

Hard Luck to Oakland community College who lost out to Belmullet in the All Ireland final in Carrick on Shannon by a goal 1-07 to 0-07. Rhode were well represented with Anthony Kilmurray captaining the team and his fellow team mates Dan Reilly, Lorcan Reilly, Jordan Kilmurray and Barry Coffey.

Division 2 League

Rhode got their first win in the division 2 league 2nd round beating Kilclonfert by 3-09 to 0-06 in Rhode Thursday night last.

U16 League

Rhode U,16s got their league campaign off to a winning start beating Tullamore in Rhode Wednesday night last by 2-13 to 0-10. Team: Tadgh Galvin, Jordan Kilmurray, Aaron McDermott, Harry Jones, Sam Denehan, Luke Spollen, Barry Coffey, Evan Rigney, Aaron McBride, Joe McBride, Aaron Kellaghan, Reese Cleere, Shane Dunne, Gavin Young, Cillian Murphy, Subs used: Liam Curley, Jack Kerrigan, Dylan Kilmurray.

Offaly GAA Easter Camp

Offaly GAA coaching and games are hosting their first ever 2 day Easter camp for primary school boys and girls from 4th, 5th and 6th class in Rhode GAA field Fr. Dowling Park on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st of April 10am to 2pm. It's a chance for the kids to further their footballing skills with the top Offaly coaches over their holiday term. Full cost for the two days is €20 and the children are required to bring a packed Lunch,drink, towel and change of gear. Please be aware booking strictly online only and can be done so by visiting www.eventbrite.ie and search for Offaly GAA Easter Camp Rhode.

Club Membership

Membership is now due and can be paid to the following membership officers listed, Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat FitzGerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, Jody Kilmurray, James Murphy , John Glennon ,Tracey Murphy , Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon up to the 31st of March 2017.

The Membership Rates are as Follows:

Player (including Insurance) - €50

Family (2 adults and all Children) - €50

Single Adult - €25

Student /student player - €20

Juvenile - €20

O.A.Ps - €5

Rhode GAA Club Newsletter

Rhode GAA are seeking anyone interested in getting involved or putting together a quarterly club newsletter in an effort to get our message and work in the parish out to our members and people of Rhode whether that is taking photographs at club activities or expertise in putting it together, we hope we hear from you. Robert Kellaghan and Tracey Murphy are currently on the newsletter sub committee. Contact us on Facebook or contact Robert Kellaghan on 0876452964

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 13th of March for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 2 23 25 27. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €100 each: Katie May Spollen and Frank McCarthy. The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!

Offaly GAA Lotto - club levy

Each Club in Offaly has to pay an annual levy towards the cost of the refurbishment of O'Connor Park. Similarly to last year, clubs now have the opportunity to ease their burden of the Levy (€3,500) with the following scheme in place. For each individual who subscribes to or renews their subscription to the Offaly GAA lotto for the year, Rhode GAA will have €90 deducted off the club levy. The €90 subscription gives you entry into 52 draws, anyone interested in subscribing for the year please contact: Treasurer Patricia McManus 0876439380, Asst. Club PRO John Glennon 087 2715 804.

Pat Smullen

Massive congratulations to Rhode's top jockey Pat Smullen on being selected as Offaly Person of the Year for 2016. The presentation will take place at the Offaly Association's Gala function on Saturday, April 1 in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. A special night is in store as many will come together to celebrate Pat's achievements anyone wishing to purchase tickets can contact John Glennon 087-2715804 or Paddy Whitey Quinn 086-8170625.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

