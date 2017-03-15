Edenderry Town secure home draw in FAI Cup

Edenderry Town F.C have received a home draw against Cobh Wanderers in the first qualifying round of the Daily Mail FAI Cup.

The Leinster Senior League side will host the Cork outfit in the last weekend of April.

Edenderry played League of Ireland giants Derry City in the second round of the competition in 2015 where they went down 3-0 to the Candystripes in a real glamour tie for the town.

This is the full draw for the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Qualifying Round:

Greystones United v Sheriff YC

Ballymun United v Killester United

Killarney Celtic v Boyle Celtic

Edenderry Town v Cobh Wanderers

Bangor Celtic v Cherry Orchard

Everton v Liffey Wanderers

Evergreen v St. Marys

College Corinthians v Ballincollig

Ahead of the draw, FAI Cup Sponsors Irish Daily Mail announced details of a €2,000 prize fund to be awarded to the last non-league club left in the competition. The prize fund can be used towards the cost of equipment for the winning club and Irish Daily Mail Circulation Manager David Vaz hopes the prize fund will be of benefit to the winning club.

"The non-league clubs work extremely hard all season to play top level football against the best teams in the country. We hope this bursary will help in some way towards the high costs of running an amateur club," he said.

Edenderry will be hoping for a big turn out for the Cobh clash when the game is played in the last week of April.