Offaly fighter takes to the ring at European Championships on Friday

Representing Ireland, Daingean youngster Brian Kennedy will begin his European under-22 Boxing Championship campaign this coming Friday, March 17, against Polneikis Kalamaras of Greece on Friday.

The pair will meet in the St. Patrick's Day clash in the last-16 of the light-heavyweight weight class in Romania.

Keylan Cassidy got Ireland off to a winning start yesterday, and the talented Kennedy will be looking to follow-up by advancing to the quarter-final stage.

The 18-year-old is regarded as a skillful boxer, but he packs a punch when needed. A participant at the European Youths last year and the reigning Intermediate and U22 champion, Kennedy will be well able for the big stage in Romania, having travelled with the rest of the Irish team on Monday.

