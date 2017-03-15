Former Offaly star has joined the Wicklow hurling panel

Former Offaly hurler Michael Verney is part of his squad for the upcoming 2017 campaign, Wicklow's hurling boss Seamus Murphy has revealed.

Verney has yet to make an appearance for the Garden County, but the Birr club man has been training with the side for the last couple of months. Wicklow won their last game easily as they saw off Derry last weekend on a scoreline of 1-21 to 1-11.

The Irish Independent journalist is a big addition to the Wicklow hurling panel, especially coming from coming from a traditionally stronger hurling county, and Wicklow look set to battle out the NHL Division 2B league final against Meath.

Other conceivably weaker hurling counties have also acquired players from around the country, most notably Joe Quaid's Kildare securing the services of former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner John Mulhall and David and Michael Reidy from Limerick, all of whom have made a big impact.

Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy told the Wicklow People newspaper that, “Michael approached us, he introduced himself, he has relations there in Wicklow town, and hasn’t played any hurling since the Offaly county final."

“He made the 26-man panel last week, but that’s not to say he will make it the next day,” he added.

