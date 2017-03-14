Offaly Camogie Notes (March 14)

Social Media

For up-to-date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook or witter: @offalycamogie, or on the website, www.offalycamogie.ie

Fixtures

O'Neills Post Primary Junior B Final (18/03/2017) Banagher College, Offaly vs St Angela’s Ursulines, Waterford - Venue: TBC

Senior Spring league: To be played on/before March 18th: Round 1: St. Cillians v Kinnitty, Shinrone v K/K, St.Sinchills v Lus/Drumcullen, Tullamore v Birr, St. Rynagh’s bye, Naomh Brid bye.

Results

Leinster League Div 2: St.Cillians 4-13 to Skerries 1-7. Div 4: St. Claire Slieverue 1-10 Kinnitty 1-7, KK 3-14 St. Vincents 1-3. All-Ireland Minor A championship Offaly 4-10 Waterford 1-14. Littlewoods Ireland National camogie leagues Div 1 Offaly 0-12 Limerick 0-15.

Jersey Launch

Calling all Offaly supporters. You are invited to our jersey launch on March 15th in the Bridge House Tullamore. Come and meet Offaly camogie players and get your hands on the brand new Offaly camogie jersey!

Instagram

We're now on #instagram Get following @offalycamogie

