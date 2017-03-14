Offaly U21 boss makes one change to team for Laois clash
Offaly have made just one change to their team ahead of their meeting with neighbours Laois in Leinster U21 FC semi-final tomorrow night at Netwatch Cullen Park.
On the back of the team's hard fought 1-06 to 0-06 victory over Wexford in the last round, Shannonbridge’s Ronan McEvoy comes into the side at corner forward in place of Jack Clancy, having replaced the Belmont man as a substitute in Gracefield two weeks ago.
James Stewart and Declan Farrell's charges meet the O'Moore County at Dr Cullen Park at 7:30pm on Wednesday, with the winners advancing to face either Dublin or Longford in the provincial final.
Offaly (Leinster U21 FC V Laois): Barry Rohan; Clint Horan, David Dempsey, Colm Doyle; Adam Mahon, Carl Stewart, PJ Daly; James Lalor, Jordan Hayes; Ciaran Farrell, Paddy Dunican, Jack Walsh; Ronan McEvoy, Ruairi McNamee, Shane Tierney.
