Clara Athletics Club Notes (March 13)

Bohermeen

Last Sunday, two of our members travelled to Bohermeen AC for an event. Mark Lowry completed the 10k in 53.38 and Olivia Weldon ran the half-marathon in 2.03.37. Well done to both of you!

Paddy Dolan Memorial Run

Preparations are well underway now for our first ever race. The Clara A.C Paddy Dolan 5k memorial run will be the second race in the Offaly road race series. It starts at 12.00 on Sunday 26th March, registration from 10.30am in the girls national school. Training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 7.30 at Clara Gaa pitch. New members always welcome.

Find us on Facebook by searching Clara A.C.

