Tullamore Basketball Club Notes (March 13)

Tullamore Senior Women

Tullamore's Senior Women's team scored an impressive 55 - 46 points home win last Friday night over a gritty Cougars side to maintain their position in 4th in the Midlands League and a possible Top 4 tournament slot. The girls will be happy that ten of the team got on the scoresheet led by captain Treasa Howell on 12 and Katie Guinan on 8. The games are coming thick and fast at the moment with six rounds still to play before the middle of April.

U12s

A close one for our under 12s last Saturday away against Clonaslee but an 18-15 win puts the girls in joint top position of the Midland League with Athlone. After eight games both teams are on 22 points each. Well done girls.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.