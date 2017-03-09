Offaly man Jack Regan makes the bench for Ireland's U20 clash this weekend

Birr's Jack Regan has been named on the bench for Ireland's U20 Six Nations clash with Wales this Saturday. Head Coach, Nigel Carolan has named the Offaly man as cover for the pack as they prepare for a big test against Wales in Colwyn Bay on Saturday.

Elsewhere, in the backline, Jordan Larmour will wear the number 15 jersey, having played on the wing for Ireland's opening three games. Tommy O'Brien moves from centre to the right wing, and Calvin Nash will again captain the side from the opposite flank. There is a new centre pairing, as Jack Kelly returns from injury to join Ciaran Frawley in midfield.

Scrum-half Jonny Stewart will again partner number 10 Bill Johnston, who kicked 11 points in Ireland's 26-25 World Rugby U-20 Championship pool win over Wales in Manchester last June. The front-row remains unchanged, with hooker, Tadgh McElroy joined by props Joey Conway and Charlie Connolly.

In the second-row Fineen Wycherley, who made his Munster Senior debut last weekend in the Welsh capital, returns to the side to partner Oisin Dowling, and in the back-row, flanker Gavin Coombes will make his first start of the campaign and is joined in the back-row by Paul Boyle and Number 8 Caelan Doris.

Ahead of the side departing for Wales, Nigel Carolan said: "The management team are very happy with how the side is progressing and developing so far in the Championship, but there is another big test ahead of us this Saturday in Colwyn Bay."

"Wales have been going well in the competition, and despite a loss to England, they had a very big win against Scotland in the last round so they will be coming into this game full of confidence," he added.

"We've had a good two week build-up to this game and had another good day with the senior side last week, so for us it's now about getting out there and putting in a performance.”

Ireland U20 vs Wales U20 (Live on RTE 2 from 6.15pm):

15. Jordan Larmour (St. Mary's College / Leinster)

14. Tommy O'Brien (UCD RFC / Leinster)

13. Jack Kelly (Dublin University / Leinster)

12. Ciaran Frawley (UCD RFC / Leinster)

11. Calvin Nash (Young Munster / Munster) Captain

10. Bill Johnston (Garryowen / Munster)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen's University / Ulster)

1. Joey Conway (UL Bohemians / Munster)

2. Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

3. Charlie Connolly (Dublin University / Leinster)

4. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster / Munster)

5. Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

6. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster / Munster)

7. Paul Boyle (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College / Leinster)



Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (UCD / Leinster)

17. Greg McGrath (Lansdowne / Leinster)*

18. Matthew Burke (Corinthians / Connacht)

19. Jack Regan (UCD RFC / Leinster)

20. Marcus Rea (Queen's University / Ulster)

21. Jack Stafford (Shannon / Munster)*

22. Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon RFC / Munster)

23. Colm Hogan (Dublin University / Munster)

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

