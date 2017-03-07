Shannonbridge GAA Club Notes (March 7)

Weekly GAA lotto:

No. 13, 15, 20, 26

No match 3s. Next weeks jackpot has had €400 added. Brings it up to €7600!

Thank you for your continued support.

Offaly division 2 football league

Shannonbridge GAA entertain near neighbours Doon in an eagerly anticipated league match this coming Saturday in Shannonbridge at 4.30pm. The Bridge will be looking to build on to their excellent win over Rhode 3 weeks ago.

All support is welcome!

Check out our Facebook and twitter pages for weekly updates on upcoming events.