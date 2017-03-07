Legend Paul Carberry in town for Edenderry Lions Club Cheltenham Preview Night

Legendary national hunt jockey Paul Carberry will be in Edenderry on Thursday evening, March 9, at a Cheltenham Festival preview night hosted by Edenderry Lions Club. The event takes place at Larkin's Gables at 8.30pm and Offaly punters are invited to come down and get their tips for next week's Cheltenham Festival.

Trainer Shark Hanlon and Derrinturn jockey Luke Dempsey will also be attendance to run the rule over this year's runners and riders for the showpiece of the national hunt season. Tickets are priced at €20 but those in attendance will receive a €5 free betting in association with Eclipse Betting, while they will also enjoy free finger food.

Hanlon's most high profile horse is Hidden Cyclone, while Luke Dempsey is still a star on the rise, and rode Willie Mullins' Killultagh Vic to victory at the 2015 Cheltenham Festival.

All are welcome and the Lions Club are inviting people to get some expert opinions on the Cheltenham Fesitval while also supporting a very worthy cause.

