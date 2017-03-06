Edenderry GAA Club Notes (March 6)

Edenderry GAA 5 Year plan

After Many months of work our new 5 year plan nears completion. There will be a Major Launch night in Edenderry GAA Clubhouse in the near future and there will also be special guests on the night. A date will be announced shortly.

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member. On Friday March 10th Edenderry Ladies are having a player/non-player/family registration night in St.Mary’s secondary school hall between 5pm and 7pm. Final Date for club membership payment is the 31st March 2017. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Oaklands Community College

Congratulations to Oaklands Community College on reaching the All-Ireland final, they now play the winners of Belmullet and Boherbue of Mallow in the final.

LOTTO & BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Congratulations to Teresa Carey who won the €1000 flyer game one on the night, the SNOWBALL game now stands at €1700. The lotto jackpot now stands at €8000. The number drawn were 10,14,16,18 bonus 25 no winner. Draw takes place on Sunday night at Bingo

Blood Transfusion

Monday March 13th the Blood Transfusion Board will be in Edenderry GAA. Blood donors urgently required.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry GAA in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie . Please send any match reports, photo’s etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

Edenderry GAA Nursery programme

Well done to all the boys and girls who started their football journey with on us on Saturday last in the Edenderry GAA hall, the 7 week programme is to prepare for the upcoming CUL REDZ programme. The time is 11:00am to 12:00. This is an indoor games programme for children of 5&6 year olds (boys and girls born 2011 & 2012). All are welcome to join and avail of the fun filled coaching that is available. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details, video’s and photos.

Offaly Senior football

Offaly played Armagh in the Athletic Grounds Armagh, on Sunday last. Unfortunately Offaly went down on a score line of Offaly 0-10 Armagh 6-22. Representing Edenderry GAA on the panel are Sean Pender (Captain), David Hanlon, and Sean Doyle.

St.Patrick’s Day Disco

Edenderry GAA are hosting a disco in the clubhouse between 7pm-9pm for 3rd to 6th class children on St.Patrick’s day March the 17th. This Disco is fully supervised and also there is a shop on the premises. Admission is €5 per child.

Offaly Minor ladies football

Congratulations to Offaly Minor Ladies on a great win over Louth on a score line of Offaly 3-09 to Louth 2-07. On the panel from Edenderry are Chloe Pearson, Emer Lawless, and team captain Sarah Cummins.

Coaches and Managers

We are currently have vacancies within our club for people to get involved in the training and managing teams in hurling, Men’s and Ladies football. If you are interested please contact 086 8332832. We are especially looking for coaches from U8 to Minor level within our hurling teams, we would like to build on the foundations that are in place and build on the success of the last year.

Recruitment of Referee’s

The Offaly county board are looking to recruit new referees. If you are interested in taking up refereeing this year, please contact Deirdre Kearney Referees administrator on 0868453347 or deidrescakes3@gmail.com

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

