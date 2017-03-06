St. Vincent's GAA Club Notes (March 6)

Committee

At Last month’s committee meeting the Club Officer positions for the year ahead were finalised as follows:

Chair : Vincent Ryan, Asst Chair : Paul Marsden,

Treasurer: Tina Scully, Asst : Eoghan Dunne

Secretary: Jacinta Bolger, Asst: Alan Geraghty

PRO: Dave Marsh, Asst: Mark Smyth

CWO: Louise Byrne, E-Vetting: Declan Scally

Wellbeing Officer: Breda Cunningham

Committee: Elaine Dunne, Tom Darcy, Liam Norris

Coaching Co-ordinator: Declan Kelly

Training and Competitions:

The U13’s , U15’s, and Minors have all returned to training. Training for all other age groups will be

commencing in the coming weeks.

Our U13 team have been competing in the Leinster league. They played Round 4 on the last Sunday of February away to Stradbally, and returned to winning ways. In very difficult conditions (Storm Ewan) the lads hung on, and edged out a 2 point win against our Laois neighbours. The Final round takes place next weekend, details TBC.

