St. Vincent's GAA Club Notes (March 6)
Committee
At Last month’s committee meeting the Club Officer positions for the year ahead were finalised as follows:
Chair : Vincent Ryan, Asst Chair : Paul Marsden,
Treasurer: Tina Scully, Asst : Eoghan Dunne
Secretary: Jacinta Bolger, Asst: Alan Geraghty
PRO: Dave Marsh, Asst: Mark Smyth
CWO: Louise Byrne, E-Vetting: Declan Scally
Wellbeing Officer: Breda Cunningham
Committee: Elaine Dunne, Tom Darcy, Liam Norris
Coaching Co-ordinator: Declan Kelly
Training and Competitions:
The U13’s , U15’s, and Minors have all returned to training. Training for all other age groups will be
commencing in the coming weeks.
Our U13 team have been competing in the Leinster league. They played Round 4 on the last Sunday of February away to Stradbally, and returned to winning ways. In very difficult conditions (Storm Ewan) the lads hung on, and edged out a 2 point win against our Laois neighbours. The Final round takes place next weekend, details TBC.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on