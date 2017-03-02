Tullamore women's rugby team prepare for crunch Leinster final

The senior women's team from Tullamore RFC are preparing this week to take on Rathdrum in the Division 1 final of the Leinster League this weekend. The Leinster Women’s Finals take place on Saturday, March 4, at Old Belvedere RFC, and as the Division 1 finalists, Tullamore will take to the field in the last game of the day at 2.30pm.

Tullamore, who were promoted from Division 2 last year, put a run of results together as they followed up with another good season, this time in Division 1. Both league fixtures between Tullamore and Saturday's opponents resulted in wins for the Offaly outift. They prevailed on a scoreline of 24-12 when they travelled to Wicklow to face Rathdrum, and edged a tough contest 12-11 at home.

This week, the club said on their Facebook page: "As the girls and coaches continue preparations for Saturday's showdown, it is unbelievable how far this group has come in four short years."

Their opponents, Rathdrum, are now becoming familiar with finals day having reached the Leinster League finals last year, though they were pipped to the post by Edenderry after extra-time. The winners of this game will go forward as Leinster’s candidate for promotion to the All-Ireland League, so there is more than just a trophy on the line in a game that promises to be a classic between two of the top teams in the league.

Entry on the day costs €5 for adults and under-16s go free, so Tullamore RFC are hoping for big turnout at Old Belvedere on Saturday afternoon to support the women in their bid for more success to add to last year.