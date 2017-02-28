Tubber GAA will be first in Offaly to become smoke-free zone

Tubber GAA is set to become the first smoking-free club in Co. Offaly under the award-winning GAA Healthy Clubs Project (HCP). The club has been part of a case study ahead of the GAA's Healthy Clubs Roadshow in March. The project has already run to huge success in 60 clubs nationally, hosting wide-ranging initiatives.

Tubber GAA also got involved with an ‘Active Age’ programme, whereby the Tubber GAA Healthy Club Project group teamed up with the local Active Age Group to provide a regular social outlet for members. As well as weekly meetings, one of the most popular initiatives amongst this group is flower arranging, which is also extended to the wider community. On average, 15 participants attend weekly and enjoy the interaction while learning a new skill. The highlight for the active group for 2017 is the inclusion of computer classes, at the request of the participants.

These exciting initiatives come as the GAA, in partnership with Irish Life and Healthy Ireland, prepare to host a free roadshow for all Leinster GAA clubs, featuring an exciting mix of GAA stars, plus local clubs like Tubber that are already involved in the award winning Healthy Clubs Project (HCP).

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte will be among those contributing, while Anna Geary and Michael Fennelly will also be taking part in the Leinster roadshow taking place in Croke Park on Saturday, March 11, from 10am-2pm.

The Healthy Club Roadshows aim to bring to life the work, like that undertaken in Tubber, through the testimonies of four renowned GAA ambassadors, each one bringing to the fore their knowledge and experience of a specific health topic. Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny), Anna Geary (Cork) and Philly McMahon (Dublin) will facilitate discussions on physical activity, healthy eating, and mental health, respectively. Pulling the team together will be three-time All-Ireland winning Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte, who will highlight the importance of GAA clubs providing community engagement and support. An additional four clubs from the province, already involved in Phase 2 of the HCP, will showcase their exciting work in the areas of wellbeing outlined above.

Speaking on the importance of the GAA’s HCP, Michael Fennelly said: “I’m delighted to be an ambassador for the Healthy Clubs Project on behalf of the GAA. The programmes have the potential to make huge impacts to the many families that look to the local GAA club as a centre of the community. One of the GAA's values is supporting families and I feel your local club is the perfect model to implement the healthy lifestyle initiatives. The goal is to support local communities on improving their health and wellbeing that will stand to them in everyday life.”

Leading the call-out for increased participation in the programme was Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, Offaly TD and Minister of State for Health Promotion in the Department of Health, who said, "The challenges facing our population are significant, so we need to have an impact across all of society to improve our collective health and wellbeing. As a national organisation working in every county and community, the GAA is an important partner in creating a healthier Ireland. The Healthy Club initiative, supported by Irish Life, is an exemplar of the partnership approach needed under Healthy Ireland. I was delighted to learn about the many initiatives underway at the GAA's recent Health and Wellbeing Conference in Croke Park and I wish them every success with the roadshow being launched today."

If you or your club is interested in finding out more about how it can become a Healthy Club, or you want to learn more about some of the topics highlighted above, you can book up to four free places per club at your respective provincial Healthy Clubs roadshow by visiting: www.gaa.ie/community.

