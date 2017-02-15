The draw has been made for this year's Offaly GAA's Club Championships

The draws have been made for the Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly GAA Hurling Championships. Reigning champions St Rynagh’s are in group two of the Senior alongside Belmont, Tullamore, Seir Kieran, Shinrone, and last year’s Intermediate victors Clodiagh Gaels.

The beaten finalists from 2016, Birr, are in group one with Coolderry, Kilcormac/Killoughey, Kinnitty, Lusmagh and Shamrocks.

You can catch up with the draws for the other club grades here:

Intermediate Hurling Championship:

Group One – Ballinamere, Clodiagh Gaels, Coolderry, Ballyskenagh/Killavilla, Kilcormac/Killoughey, Seir Kieran.

Group Two – Carrig & Riverstown, Drumcullen, Clara, Birr, St Rynagh’s, Brosna Gaels.

Junior Hurling Championship ‘A’:

Group One – Kilcormac/Killoughey, Crinkill, Shamrocks, Belmont, Shinrone.

Group Two – Kinnitty, St Rynagh’s, Tullamore, Ballinamere, Gracefield.

The Junior Hurling ‘B’ and ‘C’ draws will be made at next month’s meeting.

In football, on the opening weekend of the group stage of the Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football, last year’s Senior B winners Cappincur will go up against Tullamore, while Leinster finalists Rhode face St Rynagh’s. Edenderry take on Clara and Ferbane will play Gracefield.

The Under-21 Football semi-finals have put Ferbane up against Clara and St Patrick’s against Durrow.

Senior B Football group stage, Weekend 1:

Bracknagh V Ballycumber, Tubber V Raheen, Durrow V St Brigid’s, Shamrocks V Walsh Island.

Intermediate Football group stage, Weekend 1:

Ferbane V Erin Rovers, Clonbullogue V Doon, Tullamore V Shannonbridge, Rhode V Daingean.

Junior Football ‘A’:

Group One – Durrow, Clodiagh Gaels, Kilclonfert, Birr, Lusmagh.

Group Two – Ballinagar, Clonmore Harps, Ballycommon, Clara, Edenderry.

Junior Football B and C draws are set to be made next month.