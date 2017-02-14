The 2017 Croghan Hill Challenge open for entrants

The 2017 running of the Croghan Hill Challenge in aid of Our Lady's Children's Hospital is now open for entrants to sign up. This year's event takes place on Saturday, April 22, and you can register to take part at www.cmrf.org. An individual registration costs €35, while the rate for a team of four stands at €140, and all proceeds will go toward Our Lady's Children's Hosptial, Crumlin.

The Croghan Hill Challenge is an obstacle cross country course on the mossy slopes of scenic Croghan Hill in County Offaly open to both men and women. Croghan Hill, situated in the heart of Co. Offaly, is famous for being an extinct volcano, making it a perfect location for a cross country boot camp style obstacle course. You will experience hills, thrills and spills when you take on the challenge.

It is possible to compete at a high level and a bit of fun as there is something for everyone old and young, with 3km, 5km and an energy-sapping 10km course available as options.

In 2016 nearly 600 people took part in the Croghan Hill Challenge and their fundraising raised almost €25,000 for Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

Visit www.cmrf.org for more details on how to register or search for 'Croghan Hill Challenge' on Facebook.