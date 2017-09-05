JOBS: Famous bakery and restaurant hiring in Kildare
Long standing bakery and restaurant chain, Bradbury’s are hiring in Kildare.
The vacancy is a new position in the company’s School Meals catering department.
Previous experience in food preparation, retailing and marketing is an advantage.
Applicants must be computer literate , have fluent English and hold a current driving licence.
The salary for this position is negotiable.
If you wish to apply, you can send your CV to jill@bradburys.ie.
