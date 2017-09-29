Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 29)

Kathleen (Kitty) Johnson (née Kelly) - Clara, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church at 11am on Friday, followed by burial in Monastery Cemetery.

Bridget Townsend (née Murdock) - Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 6pm. to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Brendan's Chuch, Birr at 10.45am (via New Road) for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Brigid (Bridie) Rosney (née Kelly) - 1 Presentation Place, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning from her residence to St. Brendan's Church, Birr for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Joe Galvin - Barrysbrook, Croghan, Rhode, Offaly

Removal from his home on Friday at 11.30am arriving St. Brigid's Church, Croghan for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Croghan Cemetery.

Neville Atkinson - Cangort Cottage, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service will be held in St. Kieran's Church, Cloughjordan, on Sunday, October 1, at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Modreeny Cemetery.

Br. Augustine (Michael) O'Meara - Dunkerrin, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly / Castletown, Laois

Reposing in the De La Salle Brothers, Monastery Chapel, Castletown, Mountrath, Co. Laois on Sunday evening, October 1 from 4pm with rosary in the chapel at 8pm. Funeral Liturgy and Mass in St. Edmund's (Parish) Church, Castletown on Monday, October 2 at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.

Miriam Murray (née Coutanche) - Cloghan Hill, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Private Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloghan at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Banagher Cemetery. House private please.

Patrick (Patsy) Kenna - Newberry Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare

Reposing at his daughter Noeleen's Home, Newberry Park, Edenderry this Friday with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in Allen Cemetery.