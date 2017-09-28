Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 28)

Irene O'Leary - Mill Street, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Brendan's Church, Birr to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Kathleen (Kitty) Johnson (née Kelly) - Clara, Offaly

Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Clara at 7pm on Thursday, September 28. Funeral Mass at 11am onFriday, followed by burial in Monastery Cemetery.

Bridget Townsend (née Murdock) - Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 6pm. to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Brendan's Chuch, Birr at 10.45am (via New Road) for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Brigid (Bridie) Rosney (née Kelly) - 1 Presentation Place, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her residence from Wednesday evening at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning from her residence to St. Brendan's Church, Birr for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Joe Galvin - Barrysbrook, Croghan, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 12 noon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving St. Brigid's Church, Croghan for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Croghan Cemetery.

Neville Atkinson - Cangort Cottage, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service will be held in St. Kieran's Church, Cloughjordan, on Sunday, October 1, at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Modreeny Cemetery.