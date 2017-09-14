Paddy Minnock, Burgess, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary / Tullamore, Offaly / Killaloe, Clare

Reposing at 145 Arden View, Tullamore, on Thursday from 5pm until Rosary at 9pm. Reposing again on Friday from 2pm until 5pm. House strictly private from 5pm. Removal at 5.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Funeral Mass at 6pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Josephine Pender (née Cámon), Connolly Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Peacefully. Josephine will repose in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from 3pm until 6pm. A private funeral will take place. House private, please

John (Johnny) Connor, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Loughnane's Funeral Home, John's Mall, Birr, on Thursday from 3.30pm with rosary at 6.30pm followed by removal to Seir Kieran's Church, Clareen, arriving at 7.30pm. Funneral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Clareen. House private please.

Annette Carlos(née Feehan), Ard Grainmhar Lake Rd, Cobh, Cork / Galway / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at her home "Ard Grainmhar" Lake Road, Cobh on this Friday September 15th from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Reception into St. Colman's Cathedral on Saturday September 16th at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.