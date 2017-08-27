Offaly Deaths and Funeral details (August 27)

Jason Hoban, 23 Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt, Galway/Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at 23 Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday, August 27. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Eyrecourt Church. Burial afterwards in Kiltormer Cemetery.

Teresa Brennan (née Mills), 6 Kilbride Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Annie Deevy (née Scully), Lowertown, Mountbolus, Offaly

Reposing at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Shay and Catherine Bracken in Bracklin on Sunday from 2pm until rosary at 9pm and all day Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to St. Brigid's Church, Mountbbolus for 11am requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in Lowertown Cemetery.

Peter Crinnigan, Kishavanna, Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 29th August at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.