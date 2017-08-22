Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 22)

Michael (Mick) O'Grady, New Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Vincent Cordial, Newbridge Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm with removal to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Clonghill Cemetery. House Private Please.

Robert (Bob) Sheil, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 7 pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private On Wednesday Morning Please.