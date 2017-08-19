Offaly Deaths and Funeral details (August 19)

Celine O'Byrne, St. Cynoc's Terrace, Ferbane

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am at St Mary's Church, Ferbane. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Mary Ellen (Molly) O'Brien (née Bracken), Cartron East, Tinnycross, Tullamore

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm at the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore followed by burial after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow.

Michael Dempsey, Barrowbank, Portarlington

Removal on Saturday at 10:30am from his residence arriving to St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington

Mary Bergin (née Cantwell), Gurteen Ballybritt, Roscrea

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Owen Dunne, Kilcavan, Geashill

Reposing in his home on Saturday from 4pm with Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo on Sunday morning for 10.30am Mass. Burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning before the removal please.

Billy Buckley, Manchester, England and late of Dernagun, Ballycumber

Reposing at his mother's home in Dernagun on Saturday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.