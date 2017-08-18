Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 18)

Elizabeth Heather Sharma (née Murray): Georgetown, Guyana and formerly of Kilmurry Rectory, Shinrone, Co. Offaly

Funeral has taken place in London. A memorial service will be held in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone on Sunday, August 27 at 3pm.

Elizabeth Craven (née Murphy): Freagh, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass Friday at 11:00am with burial afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Celine O'Byrne: St. Cynoc's Tce., Ferbane, Offaly

Celine will repose at her home on Friday (Aug. 18) from 3pm until removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Aug. 19) at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Mary Ellen (Molly) O'Brien (née Bracken): Cartron East, Tinnycross, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday from 2pm until Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow.

Michael Dempsey: Barrowbank, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:30am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House Private On Saturday Morning Please.

Mary Bergin (née Cantwell): Gurteen Ballybritt, Roscrea, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Billy Buckley: Manchester, England and late of Dernagun, Ballycumber, Offaly

Billy will repose at his mother's home in Dernagun on Saturday (Aug.19) from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Sunday (Aug 20) to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.