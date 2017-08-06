Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 6)

Thomas (Tommy) Dunne

Roseconnell Sq., Newbridge, Kildare / Cloneygowan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Sunday in St Mary's Church, Raheen at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary O'Malley (née Treacy)

Clonlisk, Shinrone, Offaly

Private removal on Monday morning, (August 7) to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.45am and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Dunkerrin.

Christy Darby

Ballybrittan, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Peter’s Church, Rhode at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Kenny (née Horan)

Leamore, Blueball, Offaly

Reposing at Christy and Marian's home in Leamore on Sunday (August 6) from 3pm until 9pm and again on Monday from 3pm until removal at 6.30pm to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Noel Dunne

Roscore, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2pm until the rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh & burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.