Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 2)

Michael Graham

The Elms, Drumgola Wood, Cavan Town, Cavan / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his sister Patricia Marron, 62 Arden Vale, Tullamore. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House private on Wednesday morning.

Andy Dolan

Ballyknockin, Geashill, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Caroline Murphy (née Holt)

Rathcobian, Rhode, Offaly / Edenderry, Offaly



Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry. Removal on Wednesday at 11.15am arriving to St. Peter's Church, Rhode for 12pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Hanamy Snr

Blackmills, Banagher, Offaly / Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Thursday, August 3, from 4pm until removal at 7.15pm to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, August 4 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.