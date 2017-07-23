Offaly deaths and funerals (July 23)

Berna POOLE (née Flynn), Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Oratory with removal on Sunday to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Padraig Fitsimons, Quarrymount, Killeigh, Offaly / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Killeigh on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit Tullamore. House private except for the above times.

Joseph (Joe) Brennan, Green Street, Birr, Offaly

Requiem Mass Sunday at 12 noon on Sunday in St. Brendan's Church, Birr. Funeral afterwards to Eglish Cemetery.