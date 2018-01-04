PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Four-bed house and 33 acres for sale for less than €300,000 in Offaly

A renovation project along with 33 acres of land has hit the market in North Offaly in the shape of this house adjacent to the grand Canal in Edenderry.

The property/land is located in quiet secluded location accessed via a private cul de sac laneway off the Rathangan Road within minutes of Edenderry town. The property is in need of renovation, but comes with 33 acres of land located between the Grand Canal at the tunnel on the Rathangan road and the grounds of Edenderry Town soccer club.

PICTURED: The exterior of Derrycorris Lodge for sale in Offaly

The house boasts four bedroom, a sunroom, two bathrooms, larger kitchen and sitting room. It is located within minutes of the town centre of Edenderry.

The house is currently listed on Daft.ie for a price of €280,000 which includes the large parcel of land. You can view the full ad by clicking here.

