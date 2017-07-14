SOLD! Offaly property sells for staggering amount at auction

An Offaly property set on 165 acres has sold for €1.6m at auction.

Jordan Auctioneers, based in Newbridge, sold Ashmount House and the surrounding land for a combined figure of €1,640,000.

Before a large attendance of about 40 people, the property was offered for sale in a number of lots, but it was quickly evident that the entire unit was of more interest with four active bidders.

The property, located at Clonygowan, opened at €1m but bids rapidly increased up to €1,400,000, at which point the property was placed on the market.

SEE ALSO: PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Fabulous seven bedroom red brick house in Edenderry for sale

Two active bidders fought it out before the hammer dropped at €1,640,000 to an undisclosed purchaser.

Overall this was a fine property in a good location, located close to Tullamore and Portarlington with easy access to both the M7 and M6 Motorways.

Ashmount House itself is a well proportioned two storey residence built in circa 1850 and extending to 240 sq.m (2583 sq.ft) comprising three reception rooms and five bedrooms.

Immediately to the rear of the residence is a traditional yard with a number of stores and sheds including a lofted workshop.

There is also a farmyard comprising a number of hay sheds.

The entire property was divided by the railway line with approximately 16.26 hectares (40 acres) including the house and yard on the southern side of railway with 50.38 hectares (124.5 acres) to the north.

The land at Ashmount House is in a combination of grass (94 acres), tillage (40 acres) and forestry (37.5 acres).

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.