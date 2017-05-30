PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning five bedroom home in Rhode comes with stables, horse walker and 13 acres of land

A delightful five bedroom dormer bungalow is for sale in Rhode and it is sure to appeal to anyone with a passion for horses.

This very well maintained property comes with circa 13 acres prime agricultural land three stables, tack room, horse walker, sand arena and large cladded hay barn.

Situated in Killowen, Rhode, Co Offaly the property is located on the Offaly-Meath Border just 8km from Edenderry is and 12km from Kinnegad and the motorway network.

The land, which is one block, has road frontage for site potential.

The residence itself is bright and spacious is very well presented, and with five bedrooms and three bathrooms it will appeal to all families. This property would be of great interest to anyone interested in equestrian activities and viewing is recommended

It boasts landscaped gardens and lawns with shrubbery around the house while the rear of the property has c.1 acre of forestry. It also has a double door garage and oil fired central heating.

Viewing by appointment with Tony Mulvin MIPAV Auctioneer 087 418 3600.

