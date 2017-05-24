25 acre site in Tullamore on the market for over €1 million

A prime land bank in Tullamore that is zoned for residential is on the market for over €1,000,000.

Situated on the Clara Road, the 25 acre site is priced at €1.2m. It is a major expanse of land that touches on various established areas including Knockowen Road, Arden Heights, Arden View and Maple Grove.

Property Partners Richard Cleary is bringing the greenfield site to market and the subject lands (OY20846F) are currently set out in greenfield. They are irregular in shape, they benefit from good road frontage to the Clara Road, in Tullamore.

The most recent large-scale development is Carraig Cluain which is located within very close proximity to the subject lands. Under the Offaly County Development Plan the lands are zoned Residential.

