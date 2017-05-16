PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Massive 7-bedroom Treascon Lodge on sale in Offaly

Tom McDonald & Associates are delighted to present this substantial Country Home 'Treascon Lodge,' which is set in the beautiful countryside near Portarlington, Co. Offaly.

Set on approximately two acres, Treascon Lodge is located just minutes from the bustling towns of Portarlington and Monasterevin.

The seven-bedroom property was formerly run as a B&B and this expansive property extends to approx. 4,336 sq. feet.

It boasts two large reception rooms, a generous kitchen/dining area, separate commercial kitchen, dining room with bar area, seven en-suite bedrooms, office and a storage room.

With two gated entrances, secure access to the property runs through well maintained gardens with decorative pond and mature sycamore tree.

On the grounds, there is a hard surface tennis court; to grass paddocks; a large parking area; an orchard; a polytunnel and two large concrete out-buildings for fuel and machinery storage.

The house is on the market for €410,000

You can view the full Daft.ie ad for this property by clicking here.

