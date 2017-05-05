PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Prime commercial premises for sale in Edenderry

The property at 1 JKL Street, Edenderry, is up for sale for just €95,000, advertised by REA Heffernan.

The premises, located at the corner of the entrance to Blundell Wood at the harbour in the town is 93 sq. metres, and is one of the best commercial locations in the North Offaly town.

The property has been vacant for some time but has previously been occupied by a PC repairs and media printing company, while historically it will be remembered by a particular generation in Edenderry as a bustling bakery for many years.

The property is also home to an upstairs apartment and is in a prime location close to the beautiful harbour in Edenderry, and could be an ideal spot for various businesses.

You can view the full ad for this property on Daft.ie by clicking here.

