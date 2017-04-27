PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Expansive pub with 'unlimited business potential' for sale in Offaly

An expanisve property which includes a bar/lounge, coffee shop and residential areas described as having 'unlimited business potential' is for sale in Offaly.

The Lough Boora in is situated beside one of Offaly's prime tourist attractions, the scenic Lough Boora Parklands and also alongside The Main Headquarters of Bord Na Mona.

The property includes bar/lounge, coffee shop and residential and covers a total of 325 sq. metres.

The Bar/Lounge area accounts for c. 10.19m X 7.18m with the coffee shop covering c. 7.44m X 5.46m. It is completely completely fitted out with tables and chairs.

The residential area consists of one three bedroom area and another self contained two bedroom area.

Price is available on request from selling agent Mollin Estates.

