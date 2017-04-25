Property in Focus: Renowned Tullamore pub on the market

The 'Hole in the Wall' Public House is located on Market Place in Tullamore and it is on the market for €250,000.

The premises covers 1,916 sq. feet (178 sq. metres) and just off one of Tullamore's busiest squares, namely Market Square.

This pub was renowned in its day and offers undoubted potential to the right candidate. Overall the premises are in good condition, it is fully alarmed and accommodation consists of bar & lounge, toilets, cold rooms and extensive first floor storage areas.

The selling agent is Property Partners Richard Cleary and more details can be found by clicking here

