Portarlington St Vincent De Paul host coffee morning to say thank you

The St Vincent De Paul shop in Portarlington are holding a Coffee day for everyone in appreciation for all your support to them.

You can join them for a cuppa and browse around to view all the goods they have available. There will be 25% off all items on the day, with lots of new goods with labels for sale.

A raffle will be held on the day for a brand-new bicycle, gift hampers and many more prizes.

St Vincent De Paul volunteers are looking forward to seeing you all on Friday, July 14, from 10am to 5pm.

