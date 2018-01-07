All the weekend's MSL Results
Plenty of action across the Midland Schoolboys/girls League this weekend
Tullamore Twn under 10 played Raharney at Leah Victoria park on Saturday
MSL Results
U-9 East
Mucklagh 1 2 Clonaslee Utd; Abbeyleix Utd 0 3; Mountmellick Utd; St Aengus 0 1 Emo Celtic; Rosenallis 1 2 T&S United; Tullamore Utd 3 1 Abbeyleix Ath
U-9 West
Clara Tn 1 4 Kilbeggan SC; Banagher Utd 2 3 Frankford Cel; Clara Utd 0 0 Birr Tn; Banagher Town 4 0 Frankford Utd
U-10 East
T&S United 0 2 Emo Celtic; Portlaoise AFC 2 1 Abbeyleix Utd; T&S Ath 0 7 Emo Utd; St Aengus 0 3 Portlaoise Rvs
U-10 Central
Tullamore Utd 0 2 Portlaoise Tn; Tullamore Tn 4 0 Raharney Utd; Mucklagh 3 3 Killeigh Utd; Killeigh 0 4 Clara Tn
U-10 West
Mullingar Cubs 3 0 Clara Utd; Banagher Utd 2 3 Frankford Utd
U-11 Major
Gallen Utd 1 0 Tullamore Tn; Mullingar Eagles 1 2 Emo Celtic; Mullingar Hawks 1 3 Mountmellick Utd
U-11 East
Killeigh FC 3 1 Abbeyleix Ath; Mucklagh 0 1 Portlaoise AFC
U11 West
Gallen Boys 0 5 Birr Tn; Banagher Utd 1 1 Willow Pk; Tullamore Rvs 0 2 Portumna Tn
U-12 Major
Portlaoise AFC 4 0 Kilbeggan SC; St Aengus 0 2 Clara Tn; Emo Celtic 0 4 Mullingar Kestrals
U12 East
Tullamore Utd 0 2 Killeigh; Rosenallis 5 0 Portlaoise Utd; Kinnegad Dragons 0 5 Abbeyleix Ath; Rosenallis Rvs 1 2 Clara Utd
U-12 West
Birr Tn 4 1 Kinnegad Titans
U-13 West
Gallen Utd 1 2 Tullamore Utd
U-14 Major
Kinnegad Jnrs 6 0 Portumna Tn; Abbeyleix Ath 1 1 Tullamore Tn; T&S United 0 5 Portlaoise AFC
U-14 East
Tullamore Utd 1 3 Emo Celtic; Clara Tn 5 0 Portlaoise Utd
U-14 West
Mullingar Tigers 3 2 Kilbeggan SC; Grange Utd 2 4 Gallen Utd
Gallen Utd under 14 who played Grange Utd on Saturday
U15 Major
Mullingar Ath 2 3 Portlaoise AFC
U-15 Div 1
Portlaoise Utd 3 1 Birr Tn
U-15 Central
Tullamore Tn 10 0 Raharney Utd
U-16 East
Tullamore Tn 1 2 Killeigh
U-16 West
Banagher Utd 0 3 East Galway Utd; Birr Tn 1 5 Mullingar Ath; Gallen Utd 1 4 Willow Pk
U-10/11 Girls
Tullamore 0 0 Hodson Bay Celtic
U-12 Girls
Mucklagh 3 0 Kilbeggan SC; Kinnegad Jnrs 1 1 East Galway Utd
U14 Girls
Clara Tn 3 1 Mucklagh; Portlaoise AFC 4 1 Birr Tn; Tullamore 3 0 East Galway Utd
U-16/17 Girls
Real FA Swans 4 2 Killeigh Utd; Portlaoise AFC 0 5 Birr Tn
