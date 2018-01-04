Offaly will face neighbours if they advance to O'Byrne Cup semi-final

The provisional draw for the O'Byrne Cup semi-final stage has thrown up a potentially tasty tie between Offaly and either one of our near neighbours.

Westmeath would be more likely having already accounted for Laois in this year's tournament, but the return fixture there could still be interesting, while Offaly await the result of Dublin's game with Wexford at the weekend to learn their fate.

After being held to a draw by the Faithful on Wednesday night at Parnell Park, Dublin's experimental team must beat Wexford by 17 points in order to advance to the semi-final stage of the competition they won quite easily in 2017.

Offaly would be playing away from home if they were to make it through to the semi-final where a potential final appearance would beckon for Stephen Wallace and his men.

The other semi-final will likely see Meath facing Louth, Longford or Kildare.

The O'Byrne Cup semi-finals will be played on Sunday, January 14 and yet again unlimited substitutions will be allowed and extra-time played in the event of a draw.

Full Semi-Final Draw:

1. Carlow/Meath/Wicklow v Kildare/Longford/Louth

Venue: Carlow/Meath/Wicklow

Time: 2.00pm

2. Laois/Westmeath v Dublin/Offaly/Wexford

Venue: Laois/Westmeath

Time: 2.00pm

