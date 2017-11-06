Tullamore Basketball Club Notes (November 6)

U12 Girls

Div 1 - Sunday 29th October 2017 at Our lady’s Bower Gym Athlone, Tullamore Girls u12 Division 1, Tullamore: 19 Athlone: 16, second win of the league to date. Well done

Girls Academy

On Saturday the 28th of October, nine of the Tullamore girls Academy attended a tournament in St. Mary's Hall, Portlaoise. The girls played 3 matches in total, the first against Ballyroan and the second and third against the two Portlaoise teams. They settled into the games very quickly and showed some great skill and huge potential for the future. They provided great entertainment and all the practice they have been putting in paid off with some great scores from the girls. Well done to Ella, Rachel, Katie, Ali, the two Grace's, Ruby, Aisling and Aoife who were all played some great basketball.

U16 Boys

Tullamore U16 boys faced their first match of the season against Ballyroan at Heywood Community College on Saturday the 4th of November. It was a great start to the season with the boys first win of the season beating Ballyroan 41 - 21. The boys put in a great team performance with all 13 players contributing to the teams success. There was some lovely scores from Andiu Flanagan, Ronan Walsh, Luke Carey Darragh McDaid, Colm Farrell, Kevin Slattery, Tom McKeagney, Matthew Curry and Joey Forgarty while Robert Deegan, Diarmaid Egan and Ronan Beatty played some great defense and can be credited with a number of assists. A real team effort.

U14 Boys

After a tough start to the season with a Defeat to Portlaoise Basketball club and a nail biting finish to game where we saw Athlone win by 2pts, Tullamore U14 Boys travelled to Heywood to play Ballyroan missing key players the boys put in a great team performance winning by 44 to 29. Great work being on by all the Boys.

Fixtures:

Sat 11/11/2017 (All in Mucklagh)

Boys u14 v Kestrals, 12:30 PM



Sat 11/11/2017

Boys u16 v Kestrals, 1:45 PM



Sat 11/11/2017

Boys u18 v Kestrals, 3:00 PM



Sat 11/11/2017

Boys u12 v Kestrals, 4:15 PM



Sun 12/11/2017 (All in Heywood)

Ballyroan v GU12 Tigers, 10:15 AM



Sun 12/11/2017

Ballyroan v GU12 Phoenix, 11:15 AM



Sun 12/11/2017

Ballyroan v GU12 Flames, 12:15 PM



Sun 12/11/2017

Ballyroan v GU16 Flames, 1:30 PM



Sun 12/11/2017

Ballyroan v GU14 Flames, 2:45 PM



Sun 12/11/2017

Ballyroan v GU16 Phoenix, 3:45 PM

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

