All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results
Some incredible results in matches with Offaly teams
CCFL Results
FAI U-17 Cup 2nd Round
Tullamore Town 0 Willow Park 1; Portlaoise 2 Newbridge Utd 1;
U-17 Premier Division
Clara Town 1 Melview FC 3;
U-17 Division 1
Ballymahon 1 Mullingar Ath 2; East Galway Utd 1 Mucklagh FC 1; Willow Park 6 Stradbally Town 0; St Aengus 2 St Francis 1;
U-19 Premier Division
Hodson Bay 1 Monksland Utd 7; Tullamore Town 2 Edenderry Town 2; Mullingar Ath 2 Monksland Utd 4;
U-19 Division 1
Clonaslee Utd 4 KIlbeggan 2; Abbeyleix Ath 2 Portlaoise 2; Mountmellick Utd 3 St Aengus 5; Mucklagh FC 3 Banagher Utd 3;
FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
FC Killoe 2 Tullamore Town 1 aet
LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Corduff 9 Mountmellick Utd 1; Birr Town 3 River Valley Rangers 2; Monksland Utd 1 Finglas Utd 2;
Senior Division
Mullingar Town 2 Mullingar Ath 4; Rosenallis 2 Ballinahown 0; Clara Town 2 Clonaslee Utd 1;
Division 1
Coolraine 1 Portlaoise Shamrocks 1; Towerhill Rovers 1 Derry Rovers 2; Gentex 1 Walsh island Shamrocks 1;
Division 1 Saturday
Longford Wanderers 0 Camlin Utd 3; Newtown FC 3 Ballymahon 4; UCL Harps 2 Grange Utd 3;
Division 2
Portarlington Town 0 Gallen Utd 3; Stradbally Town 3 O’Moore FC 3; Moate Celtic 5 Birrr Town 2;
Division 3
Derry Rovers 0 BBC Utd 0; Banagher Utd 6 Monksland Utd 1; Geashill Utd 3 Ballinagar 2; Maryborough 5 Clara Town 5; St Carthages Ath 2 St Aengus 0;
Division 3 Saturday
Colmcille Celtic 1 Carrickboy Celtic 0; Dynamoe Rooskey 0 Gaels Utd 6; Moate Rangers 1 Raharney Utd 2;
Division 4
Abbeyleix Ath 1 Clonmore Utd 3; Kenagh Utd 4 Rosenallis 2; Riverside FC 1 Ballinahown 1; St Cormac’s Ath 0 Cloneygowan Celtic 6
Womens Division
Birr Town 1 Willow Park 8; Killeigh B 2 Mullingar Ath 1;
