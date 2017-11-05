Lowry into top 50 in Race to Dubai after top ten finish in Turkey

Shane Lowry has moved into the Top 50 on the European Tour's Race to Dubai after a top ten finish at the Turkish Open.

The Offaly golfer was the joint leader going into the final round but he slipped down the leaderboard after a one over par final round to leave him on 13 under for the tournament. The event was won by Justin Rose who birdie the last to win his second tournament in two weeks.

Padraig Harrington finished in fourth after a four under par final round.

Despite falling back on the final day, it was another strong day for Shane Lowry and the top ten finish should secure his place in the season finale in Dubai in two weeks time.

Next week he will play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.