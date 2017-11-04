WATCH: The highlights of Shane Lowry's excellent third round at the Turkish Open
The Offaly golfer is the joint leader going into the final round
Offaly's Shane Lowry is in a share of the lead going into the final round of the Turkish Open after an excellent third round.
Watch the highlights of his bogey free round
The best of @ShaneLowryGolf's third round 64 in under three minutes pic.twitter.com/W310QD1H4Q— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 4, 2017
