GOLF: Lowry jumps into the lead at Turkish Open with 18 holes to go

Offaly's Shane Lowry is in a share of the lead going into the final round of the Turkish Open after an excellent third round.

He shot a bogey free six under par round which included three birdies in three holes from the 11th to the 13th. It leaves him on 14 under for the tournament which is part of the prestigious Rolex Series. He is tied for the lead with Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

The duo are two shots ahead of a trio of players which includes Padraig Harrington who shot a seven under par 64 in his third round to move to 12 under.

First prize for the Turkish Open is €985,495.